Free Fire redeem code for today (March 20): Steps to claim free M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Garena regularly gives out new Free Fire redemption codes. On most occasions, these contain vouchers and loot boxes as rewards. Even these rewards are valuable as gamers would have to spend diamonds to attain them.

A new code has been released for the European server that provides gamers with a loot crate that can be utilized to obtain a gun skin. Gamers should act swiftly to obtain the items before the code expires.

Free Fire redeem code for 20 March 2022

M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: E7FPND427X68

Rewards: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Even though this is only a loot box that costs a few diamonds, it does provide a chance to obtain a permanent gun skin and thus is worthwhile.

Since the code is only limited to players on the European server, gamers from other regions should avoid wasting their time using it, as an error will be displayed otherwise.

Steps to use redeem codes

The only tricky part with Free Fire redeem codes is finding an active code for that server. Once you have found a code for a particular region, it only takes a few minutes to complete the redemption procedure, given that you are not using guest accounts.

Step 1: The first step involves visiting Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site. You may access it using this link.

Step 2: You should sign in to your Free Fire account on the webpage through one of the options provided on the webpage. The available options comprise Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Next, you should carefully enter the 12 characters of the redeem code in the text field and hit the confirm button. You will receive a message informing the users about the rewards.

Step 4: Finally, you can access the mailbox in the game and collect the M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate. You may open it through the vault to receive the gun skin, which may be permanent or a trial card based on luck.

If the code has become invalid, you will receive an error message that will read that the code is invalid or redeemed. There is no way to use an invalid redeem code.

