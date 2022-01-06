Free Fire redeem code website and redemption process for free rewards: All you must know

Gamers who want free rewards in Free Fire are likely to find the redeem codes as the most effective method. Since they are pretty easy to use, they offer individuals the opportunity to receive the items without exerting much effort on their part.

However, many new users are unaware of the exact redemption process they must follow to receive the rewards through redeem codes. This usually results in them becoming confused and searching for the exact method.

Details about the Free Fire rewards redemption site

Rewards Redemption Site of the game needs to be used by the players (Image via Free Fire)

The Rewards Redemption Site is the official website that Garena has created to allow users to use the redeem codes for free prizes. It necessitates users to log in with the method associated with their Free Fire account.

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

One more thing to keep in mind is that users should not be tricked by other phony websites, as they may lose their accounts as a result.

Steps for using the website and claiming the rewards

Step 1: To begin, players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site. They can use the link above to reach it directly.

Step 2: Subsequently, individuals must log in using one of the following options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei

Apple ID

Twitter

Note: Those with guest accounts aren’t eligible for the redeem code. If they wish to get the rewards, they will first need to bind their account to one of the platforms mentioned above.

As the next step, the redeem code needs to be entered by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After the sign-in process ends, users should enter the working redeem code for their server and press ‘Confirm.’

Step 4: Once the code has been successfully redeemed, a dialog box will show up on the screen, stating the same.

Step 5: Finally, the respective rewards can be claimed from the mail section in Free Fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

Users will have to remember that the redeem code has an expiry, i.e., it expires after a particular period, and they are server-restricted, i.e., it works only on the server they are released for.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha