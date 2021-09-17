Free Fire redeem codes for 17 September: How to claim free in-game rewards today

Among all the ways to get freebies in Garena Free Fire, redeem codes usually top the list. These are 12 characters in length, and the developers generally release them during the accomplishment of milestones. Players can often find them on official handles and specific live streams.
The time and effort involved in the usage of the redeem code are almost negligible as these need to be claimed from the official rewards redemption site. However, one of the possible downsides is the limited validity of the codes.
Free Fire redeem code for today
Here are all the working Free Fire redeem codes for 17 September 2021
FF10JA1YZNYN – New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
FF10KB849VXB – Santa Militia (Head) and Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate
FFSHOPEE7BX2 – Wasteland Vault Backpack
FF9MPGS385PS – Annihilator (Mask) and Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
FF9MJ31CXKRG – Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote
Note: All five codes provided above are exclusively for the Indonesian server and thus will not work for users in any other region. Players must also use them quickly until these are valid.
Obtaining rewards via the Rewards Redemption Site
Users may follow the instructions provided below to attain all the rewards mentioned above through the use of Free Fire redeem codes.
Step 1: Here is the link for Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site, which you may use to redirect yourself.
Step 2: You must sign in to your ID once you have reached the webpage. You have multiple options at your disposal for the same, including Facebook, Huawei ID, Google, Twitter, and VK.
Step 3: Next, you need to paste the code given above one code at a time in the text field and then hit the confirm button.
Step 4: If the redemption is successful, a dialog box should pop up on your screen with the names of the rewards. You have to press okay.
In case an error message is displayed, it means that the code is no longer valid.
Step 5: After you have redeemed all the codes, you can load up Free Fire to collect all the items from the mail system.