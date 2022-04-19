Free Fire redeem codes for 19 April 2022: Get free M1014 Underground Howl gun skin and more free rewards

Free Fire offers various items, from eye-catching skins to attractive costumes and powerful characters. However, the difficulty for many players is that they do not have enough diamonds in their wallets to purchase them.

Every Free Fire user adores cosmetics, even more so when they are given away for free. Thus, the chase for freebies is perpetual, with events being the go-to source for gamers due to their prevalence in the game.

At the same time, the redeem code offers a quick and easy option.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and residents should abstain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, users may continue using the same account with the MAX version, which was not included on the list of prohibited games.

Free Fire redeem code for today to get free gun skins and more rewards

Reward (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: 49AF8WKGNCW6

49AF8WKGNCW6 Rewards: M1014 Underground Howl Weapon Loot Crate

M1014 Underground Howl Weapon Loot Crate Server: Europe

Gamers will not receive the gun skin directly and can open the gun crate they receive from the code given above. However, whether it is a trial card or a permanent one will entirely depend on their luck.

Redeem codes for other items:

MCPTFNXZF4TA

MCPTTZXZZC5R

HAYATOAVU76V

RHW2YWQ4YDPH

BTSQVQC45GEB

Users can find more codes for other regions here.

Using redeem codes from Rewards Redemption Site

Redeeming rewards from the Rewards Redemption Site is an easy task, and players may follow these steps:

Step 1: They should start by visiting Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site, as the code above can only be utilized there.

Step 2: Once users access the webpage, they may sign in through the platform linked to their ID.

Step 3: Individuals may paste the above code after signing in. They may redeem the code by clicking the confirm button and clicking ok when a message box appears.

Paste the code and then tap 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

It is worth emphasizing that the code for the gun skin given above is restricted to players in Europe. Those from other regions who try their hand at attempting to redeem this Free Fire code will face an error and will not receive the rewards.

Step 4: Finally, gamers can collect the gun crate from the mailbox and open it to receive the gun skin (based on luck).

Since the code is functioning now, gamers should use it immediately, even though it includes a gun crate. Gamers will undoubtedly receive a gift worth a few diamonds, as purchasing this item from the store would generally cost diamonds.

Edited by Ravi Iyer