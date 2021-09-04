Free Fire redeem codes for 4 September 2021: How to get Valentines loot crate reward today

Gun skins play a vital role in Free Fire, as these are not only aesthetically pleasing but also improve the attributes of the firearm to which they are equipped, increasing a player's chances of triumph. These can be obtained from gun crates, which users can purchase from the store by spending diamonds.

Diamonds are costly, and players often look for alternative methods to get the skins. The redeem code has emerged as the primary means for many to attain skins for free as the rewards usually contain loot crates.

Free Fire redeem code for today (4 September 2021)

2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: MCPPU2ZGBRKG

Rewards: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

The redeem code is valid and users need to claim it quickly to attain the rewards.

Note: The code provided above is only for players on the Singapore server. An error dialog box will be displayed to players outside the region while trying to use the code.

Utilize the Free Fire redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site

Below are the steps that players must follow to claim the given rewards:

Step 1: Once users have reached the official Rewards Redemption Site, they must log in through the platform they use to bind their Free Fire accounts. The options are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and Huawei ID.

If gamers have guest accounts, they will have to link it to any one of the methods to become eligible to use the Free Fire redeem code.

Paste MCPPU2ZGBRKG in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After logging in, players should enter the code mentioned above into the text field and press the Confirm button.

Step 3: If the redeem code is valid and redeemed successfully, a pop-up box will appear on their screens, stating the rewards.

The loot crate can be claimed from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: They can click on the “OK” button and open Free Fire to claim the rewards. Players can do it via the in-game mail section.

Rewards are usually sent to their account immediately, but users should remember that the process can take up to 24 hours.

Once the code has expired, a box with an error message will appear on the screen. It will read, “The code is invalid or redeemed.”

Also Read: 5 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok in September 2021

Edited by Siddharth Satish