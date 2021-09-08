Free Fire redeem codes for 8 September 2021: How to get free rewards today

Garena has released a new set of redeem codes for Free Fire players.

Redeem codes are a combination of 12 characters that players can use to obtain a variety of in-game items, including gun crates, skins, and more.

However, these codes are only meant to be used by players on a specific server.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (8 September 2021)

Both the redeem codes reward Free Fire players with gun crates (Image via Free Fire)

Given below are the Free Fire redeem codes for today (8 September 2021):

4MZJ669AXEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

BQ3679972QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

These redeem codes have been tested and are working at the time of writing. However, they will only be valid for a brief period of time, so players must claim them as soon as possible.

Note: Both the redeem codes are meant for players on the European server and will not work anywhere else. Players who are not from the specified server will face errors whenever they try to use the codes.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site

As most players already know, redeem codes must be used on the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Readers can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes on the website and receive rewards:

Gamers must sign in to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site to use redeem codes and claim rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players should log in to the Rewards Redemption Site using the platform that is linked to their Free Fire accounts.

Players should paste the redeem code in the text field and click the "Confirm" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They should carefully enter the redeem code or directly paste it in the text field.

Step 3: Once players have entered the redeem code, they can click on the "Confirm" button.

Players can collect both the gun crates from the in-game mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After the redeem code has been successfully used, players can open Free Fire on their devices and claim the rewards via the in-game mail section.

If an error shows up on the screen stating that the redeem code is invalid, it likely means that the code has expired.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh