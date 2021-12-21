Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (21 December 2021): Claim Winterland’s Snowboard today

Free Fire redeem codes provide gamers with the opportunity to acquire cosmetics that would otherwise be beyond their reach without spending diamonds. For those unaware, premium in-game currency is only available for purchase. Subsequently, more and more users actively rely on codes to fulfill their desire for cosmetics.

Luckily for these users, Garena regularly provides redeem codes for exclusive items. However, the only catch is the server restriction on these codes, meaning players can only use them for the server it was released for.

Working Free Fire redeem code

Winterland’s Snowboard (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF1164XNJZ2V

Rewards: Winterland’s Snowboard and 1x Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Indonesia

Interested readers can click this link for more redeem codes.

Since the code has been tested and is functional, fans can use it immediately to obtain rewards. If they are not aware of the exact steps, here is a simple guide to acquire the rewards easily:

Step 1: First, ensure that if players are using a guest account, they must bind it. They can open the game’s settings and then the basic tab. If they do not fall in this category, they can move to the second step.

Step 2: Subsequently, they can open the Free Fire website to use the redeem code. If they do not know the official web page’s exact URL, they can use this link.

You cannot get rewards using a guest account (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After accessing the Rewards Redemption Site, players will be presented with multiple options to log in. The redemption will only be possible once they have successfully signed in.

Step 4: Finally, they can enter the code in the text field, subsequently hitting the confirm button to redeem the code.

However, they should make sure that the redeem code belongs to their region; otherwise, an error will be displayed.

Step 5: Once a message box informs them that the redemption was successful, the rewards will be added to their account within 24 hours. These may be collected through the mail.

Moreover, the codes have a predetermined validity, after which these codes cannot be redeemed due to an error.

