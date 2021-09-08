Free Fire redeem codes: Full list of codes released for OB29 version so far

Free Fire redemption codes are an excellent way to obtain exclusive items, including emotes, loot crates, costumes, and more, at no cost. As a result, players stay on the lookout for these codes in order to attain free rewards.

Typically, Garena themselves releases these 12-character alphanumeric codes through Free Fire’s official social media handles or livestreams. Users can directly claim the rewards from the redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site.

List of Free Fire redeem codes released in the OB29 update

Here are the codes released for the different servers in the OB29 update of Free Fire:

Europe

1) JX5NQCM7U5CH

2) VDVCTHUMTEYK

3) M5MPQVBRFGQR

4) 84J9EYTYFSMV

5) 2BEMBE4TXU4P

6) PR59EZW4HSZ9

7) X59F7V6987MA

8) GH7N3ZKCFA7Q

9) EV4S2C7MMA52

10) WDYMTRUWFU34

11) 4MZJ669AXEEU

12) BQ3679972QVT

Indonesia

1) FF9MN7P8EUCH

2) FF9M2GF14CBF

3) FF9MJ476HHXE

4) FF9MJ31CXKRG

5) FF9MPGS385PS

6) FF10KB849VXB

7) FF107NQ4X9U3

India

1) FFCO8BS5JW2D

Singapore

1) Z63GWUBME7GH

2) MCPHPVEB4GUQ

3) MCPPU2ZGBRKG

4) MCPGPJ2A9W9J

NA, US, and SAC

1) HZX8SUTD33VN

2) HK9XP6XTE2ET

3) SJ2VRWXTA2HG

4) WFGRW9J7CKJQ

5) GY52RK7ATA5R

Note: As these codes were released in the past, they may not work and might have expired. Consequently, while redeeming an expired code, users will face an error message mentioning that the redeem code is invalid.

Steps to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Since the redeem code has to be used on the Rewards Redemption Site. Players will first have to visit it on any web browser; clicking here will take them to the page.

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, users first need to log in using the method linked to their Free Fire account.

Sign in on Rewards Redemption Site to become eligible for claiming rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Guest account users cannot utilize the code and will be required to link their respective Free Fire accounts.

Step 3: Subsequently, enter the redeem code into the text field. They can either paste it or manually type it.

After pasting the code, gamers will need to press the "Confirm" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After completing these steps, the users should finally tap on the “Confirm” option.

The code will be redeemed and the respective items will be sent to the accounts of players through the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

