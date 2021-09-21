Free Fire redeem codes: Full list of special FF codes released so far in September 2021

The Free Fire redeem codes are undoubtedly the most preferred way among players in obtaining freebies in the game. These are more convenient to utilize than taking part in the event, which requires users to complete specific tasks. The code needs to be claimed from the official website.

However, these have limited validity, and once the given deadline has been surpassed, players can no longer attain the rewards. Moreover, only those from a particular server can acquire items, and all users from outside will face an error.

Free Fire redeem codes released by Garena this month

Candy Bag (Image via Free Fire)

The list of redeem codes along with the corresponding server has been revealed:

X59F7V6987MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Europe).

GH7N3ZKCFA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot (Europe).

FF107NQ4X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia).

MCPPU2ZGBRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore).

WFGRW9J7CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate (NA/US/SAC).

MCPGPJ2A9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore).

GY52RK7ATA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate (NA/US/SAC).

EV4S2C7MMA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (NA/US/SAC).

WDYMTRUWFU34: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Europe).

4MZJ669AXEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Europe).

BQ3679972QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe).

FFSHOPEE7BX2: Wasteland Vault (Indonesia).

MCPMR6PNGBEQ: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore).

H87Q8WPFYZHM: 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate (NA/US/SAC).

FU9CGS4Q9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days (Singapore).

MCPGSP5KKUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore).

N366CU6UP95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore).

FF10JA1YZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes) (Indonesia).

MSJX8VM25B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate (NA/US/SAC).

FH9RGQVXHRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe).

WEYVGQC3CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days (Singapore).

ZRJAPH294KV5: Priestess’ Fox Surfboard (Singapore).

4PG7A2ETJJNB: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate (Europe).

8F3QZKNTLWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle (Singapore).

Y6ACLK7KUD1N: Netherworld Troop’s Blade (Singapore).

MM5ODFFDCEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers (Singapore).

MCP3WABQT43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate (Singapore).

7TQ4WXZK5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate (NA/US/SAC).

MCPWSX5B7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore).

FF10617KGUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack) (Indonesia).

WXA8YWP7VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box (Europe).

XGQJG8RJ783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Europe).

9M4Q2KBV9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate (NA/US/SAC).

9BYDPUM5WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate (Europe).

Note: These codes were distributed throughout the month, and some of them may have already expired.

How to obtain rewards via redeem code?

Step 1: If you have a guest account, you can bind it to one of the available options within the game. You can skip this step if it is already complete.

You need to sign in to your Free Fire ID (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you need to sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Enter the Free Fire redeem code for your server (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Enter the code pertaining to your server in the text field and press the confirm button.

Step 4: The rewards will soon be added to your Free Fire account and can be collected from the mail section.

