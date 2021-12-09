Free Fire redeem codes to get permanent rewards today (9 December 2021)

Almost every Free Fire player stays on the lookout for methods through which they can get free rewards. Redeem codes are among the most useful solutions that they can utilize. As a consequence, individuals eagerly wait for new ones to be available for their region.
Recently, a code for the Indonesian region was released, and it offers the players a cosmetic item alongside a loot crate. But they would have to use it quickly since it may expire soon.
Note: The working code provided below is only for the users of the Indonesia server. Players from outside the specified region will be encountering an error message on their screens if they try to redeem it.
New Free Fire redeem code for today (9 December)
New Redeem code: FF11HHGCGK3B (Indonesia server)
Items/Rewards: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
Some of the codes that were previously made available are as follows:
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFACIDCAWJBZ
- FF11DAKX4WHV
To find out about other redeem codes, gamers can check out the section on Sportskeeda by clicking here.
How to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire
These steps will guide the user through the redemption process:
Step 1: As a first step, the Rewards Redemption Site has to be visited by players, which is the official website where redeem codes can be used.
Clicking here will take users to its page.
Step 2: After reaching that website, gamers are required to sign in using the option linked to their Free Fire account.
Users with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes, and they have to bind their accounts to become eligible.
Step 3: Finally, the FF11HHGCGK3B code can be entered into the text field. Individuals can then press the “Confirm” button to complete the redemption process.
Step 4: Once it is over, users can claim the rewards from the in-game mail section. They are usually sent within 24 hours.