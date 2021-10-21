Free Fire redeem codes for India server: Full list of codes released this year as of October 2021

Free Fire offers a plethora of in-game items that are generally unlocked through the usage of diamonds. Due to the high cost of in-game currency, gamers frequently search for ways to obtain freebies, with redemption codes frequently topping the list.

As all users are aware, Free Fire redeem codes have particular server limitations. As such, only players from the specified regions are able to obtain the rewards. This article includes the codes released for the Indian server this year.

Disclaimer: The codes were released throughout the year and thus might have already expired. As a result, players may not be able to attain the rewards mentioned below.

List of Free Fire redeem codes for India server

The rewards for the latest redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Provided below is a list of all the Free Fire India server redeem codes released in this year so far:

XUW3FNK7AV8N - 2x Custom Room Cards.

YXY3EGTLHGJX - (Cupid SCAR - 7d).

FFBCT7P7N2P2 - (Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate).

FFPLNZUWMALS - (Bonus 50 Points power–up).

FFBCJVGJJ6VP - (Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate).

B6IYCTNH4PV3 - (AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter - 7d).

W0JJAFV3TU5E - (UMP Wilderness Hunter - 7d).

TJ57OSSDN5AP - (3x Diamond Royale Vouchers).

FFBCLP5S98AW - (Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate).

FFICDCTSL5FT - (Diamond Royale Voucher).

FFBCLY4LNC4B - (Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate).

FF10GCGXRNHY - (Wasteland Surfboard and Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate).

FFPLOWHANSMA - (Triple Captain power up).

FFTILM659NZB - (Surprise Fan Reward).

WLSGJXS5KFYR - (AWM Duke Swallowtail - 7d).

SARG886AV5GR - (Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle).

FFPLUED93XRT - (Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard).

3IBBMSL7AK8G - (The Age of Gold Bundle - 7d).

FFBCLQ6S7W25 - (Weapon Royale Voucher and Bangladesh Facepaint).

FFBCZD9RDP44 - (Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate).

FFBCLAK9KYGM - (Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate).

FFPLFMSJDKEL - (Triple Captain power–up).

R9UVPEYJOXZX - (3x Weapon Royale Voucher).

FFPLPQXXENMS - (Bonus 50 points power up).

FFICJGW9NKYT - (Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token).

ESX24ADSGM4K - (Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, Guitar Basher).

FFCO8BS5JW2D - (Shake It Up Emote and 20x Green Balloon Token).

FFBCAC836MAC - (Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate).

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 - (Street Boy Bundle - 7d).

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes released for India server

Step 1: Upon visiting the Free Fire rewards redemption site, players should sign in from their official ID . There are several options at their disposal.

Users need to manually enter the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 2: Subsequently, players need to manually input the code meant for the given server and click on the confirm button. Multiple codes need to be entered one at a time.

Step 3: Afterwards, users can sign in to their ID and collect the items from their mail.

Free Fire Diwali event is now live! Check out free rewards and offers here.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan