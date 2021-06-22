Free Fire redeem codes for India server (June 22nd): How to get free rewards

Lots of Free Fire players regularly keep an eye out for redeem codes for their servers. They provide an excellent opportunity for obtaining a wide variety of rewards without spending any diamonds.

Users themselves cannot generate these codes as they are unique and released by Garena. The rewards will only be credited to the account after the code has been redeemed from the website.

Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (June 22nd)

Reward

Free Fire redeem code for India server: R9UVPEYJOXZX

Rewards: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Disclaimer: The validity of this redeem code is only until 12:30 PM IST on June 22nd.

It is essential to emphasize that the code given above is only applicable for users playing on the Indian server.

Detailed guide to obtaining rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow the set of instructions provided below to get the rewards through redeem codes successfully:

Step 1: Here is a link to Free Fire’s official website to redeem the code.

It is mandatory to sign in using one of the available methods

Step 2: After signing in through the preferred platforms, the text field will appear on the screen.

It is important to note that users having a guest account won’t attain the rewards through redeem codes whatsoever. As a result, they will have to bind their existing Free Fire IDs to one of the available mediums: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Simply paste the code into the text field.

Step 3: Players can enter the 12 characters of the redeem code and press confirm.

Step 4: Following the successful redemption, a dialog box will appear on the screen, and they may tap OK. If an error is displayed, then users cannot obtain the rewards.

The rewards usually reflect in the respective accounts within a few minutes. However, in many cases, it can take up to 24 hours to show up. All the items can be collected through the mail section.

To use the Weapon Royale Voucher, they can head to the Luck Royale section.

Common errors with redeem codes

Any users attempting to obtain the rewards post the expiry time will come across the following error:

“Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

In the meantime, a separate error will be encountered when players attempt to use the code meant for another region. This message will come on:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

