Free Fire redeem codes for Indian server (3 November 2021): Get free bundle and gun skin

Indian Free Fire gamers have been preoccupied with several ongoing Diwali events offering an exciting set of rewards. Additionally, the developers produced a music video featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Bhuvan Bam, offering rewards upon reaching certain viewership targets.

The players achieved them within 48 hours of its release and as a result, Garena recently released the redeem code, providing the respective rewards. The items include a gun skin, costume bundle and vouchers.

Working Free Fire redeem codes for Indian server

The three rewards from the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

X99TK56XDJ4X - Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

The code's exact validity is unknown, and all interested users should go ahead and claim it without any delay.

Users cannot use the code on any other server, so anyone from outside India should avoid using it due to server constraints.

Steps to get Diwali music video rewards

To redeem the code, users must visit Free Fire's redemption page, which they may access by clicking here. After reaching the website, players should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Players need to sign in to their Free Fire ID account to redeem the given code.

As stated in the notice on the website, users with guest IDs will not be eligible for the rewards and will have to bind their Free Fire account before visiting the webpage.

Gamers have to login after they reach the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, players will have to manually enter the redeem code or paste it into the text field.

Step 3: The final step in the redemption process is to click the confirm button. Once users have successfully claimed the redeem code, the items will be sent to their in-game mail within 24 hours.

Errors

Error for using a redeem code released for other servers (Image via Free Fire)

It is important to know that players will encounter an error when they attempt to use a redeem code belonging to another region. On the other hand, an expired code will also display a different error.

If any of these errors come up, players will have to wait for a new set of codes to be released for their region.

Edited by Siddharth Satish