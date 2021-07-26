Free Fire redeem codes released in July 2021: Rewards and codes listed

Free Fire offers redemption codes, which are arguably the most straightforward way to claim items without using diamonds. Most of these codes are 12 characters long and can only be redeemed through the Rewards Redemption Site.
However, there is one obstacle to using the Free Fire redeem codes. Only users from a particular server can redeem them. Additionally, limited validity is also a drawback since users must use the code at the outset to redeem the items.
Free Fire redeem codes released this month
Here is a list of all the codes with the corresponding rewards:
Indian server:
- FFPLUED93XRT: Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard
- FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
- FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
- FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
- FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points power-up
Other servers:
- WMWT8A96RHDF: 50x Saphire Tokens
- PKXVAA56WT9T: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- MHM5D8ZQZP22: 50 diamonds, 3x Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate, and 3x Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate.
- FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- DTVNY7WT4AQ6: 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers and 2x Gold Royale Vouchers
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- 25R9EF86DH4B: 5x Pet Rumble Room Card, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- 5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
- 5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 - Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crates
- C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- HZRGAHAS5XQY: 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
- FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- FFMC6UR5ZNJQ: 2x Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
- ZZATXB24QES8: Pet Choice Box
- BWGKHB3MAZHT: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate and 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- AGF6333A6AS2: Booyah Choice Box
- B44FVGC67Q22: Guitar Basher skin and Phantom Bear bundle
Note: These codes were released throughout the month and hence might have already expired.
Additionally, when users attempt to use codes that have been released for another region, it will result in an error during the redemption from the official website.
How to use redeem codes
Step 1: You can click this link to visit Free Fire’s website. Once you are on the website, you need to log in through your existing account.
The list of methods listed on the website are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.
Step 2: Next you need to carefully enter the code and then press the confirm button.
Step 3: When a dialog box appears listing the name of the rewards, tap the okay button.
Step 4: Then, you can sign in and head to the mail system to collect the rewards.
When players face an error message claiming that the code is invalid or redeemed, it can be assumed that the code has already expired.
Also read: DJ Alok vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for rush gameplay?