Free Fire redeem codes released in July 2021: Rewards and codes listed

Free Fire offers redemption codes, which are arguably the most straightforward way to claim items without using diamonds. Most of these codes are 12 characters long and can only be redeemed through the Rewards Redemption Site.

However, there is one obstacle to using the Free Fire redeem codes. Only users from a particular server can redeem them. Additionally, limited validity is also a drawback since users must use the code at the outset to redeem the items.

Free Fire redeem codes released this month

50x Saphire Tokens is the reward for one of the recently released codes (Image via Free Fire)

Here is a list of all the codes with the corresponding rewards:

Indian server:

FFPLUED93XRT: Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points power-up

Other servers:

WMWT8A96RHDF: 50x Saphire Tokens

PKXVAA56WT9T: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

MHM5D8ZQZP22: 50 diamonds, 3x Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate, and 3x Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate.

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

DTVNY7WT4AQ6: 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers and 2x Gold Royale Vouchers

FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

25R9EF86DH4B: 5x Pet Rumble Room Card, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 1x Gold Royale Voucher

FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 - Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crates

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

HZRGAHAS5XQY: 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ: 2x Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

ZZATXB24QES8: Pet Choice Box

BWGKHB3MAZHT: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate and 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

AGF6333A6AS2: Booyah Choice Box

B44FVGC67Q22: Guitar Basher skin and Phantom Bear bundle

Note: These codes were released throughout the month and hence might have already expired.

Additionally, when users attempt to use codes that have been released for another region, it will result in an error during the redemption from the official website.

How to use redeem codes

Step 1: You can click this link to visit Free Fire’s website. Once you are on the website, you need to log in through your existing account.

Guest users cannot use Free Fire redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)

The list of methods listed on the website are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Enter the code released for your region (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next you need to carefully enter the code and then press the confirm button.

Step 3: When a dialog box appears listing the name of the rewards, tap the okay button.

Step 4: Then, you can sign in and head to the mail system to collect the rewards.

When players face an error message claiming that the code is invalid or redeemed, it can be assumed that the code has already expired.

