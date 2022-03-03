Free Fire redeem codes released for MAX version this week

Garena occasionally distributes Free Fire MAX redeem codes, which are a great way to get premium items without spending diamonds. Gamers can certainly end their quest to find ways to obtain freebies within the game after obtaining a valid redeem code for their server.

Many players are deprived of exclusive cosmetics such as skins, outfits, and other items such as characters due to a shortage of diamonds. Such codes provide a fantastic opportunity for these players to get their hands on these items. The developers recently put out a code for the Thunder Electrified Bundle.

Free Fire redeem codes released this week (MAX version)

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P - Thunder Electrified Bundle (Only for the first 10 users)

22NSM7UGSZM7 - Gold Royale and Weapon Royale Voucher (Only for the first 90000 users)

The codes are intended for usage by players on the European server and hence should not be used by gamers on any other server. Even if they attempt to use the code for an account on another server, they will encounter an error message while redeeming it.

Note: These codes were released yesterday and may have already reached their usage limit.

Steps to getting Free Fire redeem code rewards

According to the official website, gamers utilizing a guest account are not eligible to get the rewards. Players must first link their account to one of the options available in the game's settings area before proceeding to the website. This will only take a few minutes.

Gamers will receive their rewards within a few minutes after redeeming them, which is rather simple. They may claim their rewards by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: The codes mentioned above must be redeemed via the Rewards Redemption Site, which can be accessed through this link.

Sign in on Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers must sign in to their accounts through one of the six options displayed on the screen: Facebook, Apple ID, Huawei ID, VK, Google, and Twitter.

Step 3: Users must carefully input the 12 characters of the redemption codes into the designated field before pressing the confirm button to complete the process.

Step 4: Players should collect the rewards through the mail system in Free Fire MAX within a few days.

Similar to the server restrictions, players may get an error during the redemption process if the code has expired or exceeded its validity time.

