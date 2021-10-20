Free Fire redeem codes for today (20 October 2021): How to get surfboard and loot crate

Free Fire players typically keep an eye out for the release of the redeem code primarily due to the high cost of diamonds. The in-game currency is predominantly needed for exclusive items, but users often lack sufficient diamonds for the purchase.

Redemption codes serve as the best free alternatives in this scenario, considering the time and effort involved. Once users get hold of the code for their region, they need to use it on the official website.

New Free Fire redeem codes for today (20 October 2021)

Indonesia server

The Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate can be opened for a reward (Image via Free Fire)

Code: FF10VXKEHCPD

Rewards: Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate.

Europe server

The loot crate provides numerous rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Code: XNMS58TWME3Q

Rewards: The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Since these codes have server constraints, only users in the specified region can benefit by redeeming them. Those seeking to obtain the rewards from outside the region will face an error while doing the same.

Redemption procedure

It is very easy to utilize Free Fire redeem codes, and those who are not aware of the procedure can follow the series of instructions given below:

Step 1: First, Free Fire gamers must go to the official website created for redemption codes. They may click on the URL given below to do so.

Website: Click here

There are numerous options to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After landing on the webpage, players should log in to their ID through one of the platforms linked to their IDs. If they are using guest accounts, users need to bind to one of the options offered within the game.

Only the codes for their region can be utilized (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, they should enter the redeem code for their server and tap the confirm button to complete the procedure.

Step 4: After users receive a confirmation, they can open Free Fire and then visit the mail system to collect the individual items.

Furthermore, all the codes have a given usage limit in terms of the expiry date. Once the validity period has been surpassed, it will be rendered useless as an error will be displayed whenever attempting to claim/redeem it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer