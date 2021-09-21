Free Fire redeem codes for today (21 September): How to claim Punishers loot crate reward

Free Fire players strive to acquire as many gun skins as possible due to their outstanding and fascinating esthetics, as well as their distinct attributes. These items frequently require a good amount of diamonds to be spent, thus deterring users from obtaining them.

In this case, redemption codes have emerged as the most viable alternative, as they can easily provide a range of rewards without requiring players to spend any in-game currency.

Free Fire redeem code for 21 September

9BYDPUM5WK6Z is the newest Free Fire redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: 9BYDPUM5WK6Z

Rewards: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Server: The code is exclusively for players on the European server.

Steps to attain free rewards via redeem codes

If readers are unfamiliar with the redemption process, they should refer to the step-by-step guide below:

Sign in through one of the available options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After visiting Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site through this link, you must sign in through one of the options provided on the website.

The redeem code for 21 September can be used (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once you have logged in, a text field will appear on your screen; copy and paste 9BYDPUM5WK6Z into it.

Step 3: Next, you need to press the confirm button.

Step 4: If a dialog box appears, you must click ok, notifying you that the redemption was successfully completed.

Users can collect the Punishers Weapon Loot Crate from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Typically, the developer credits rewards within a few minutes. However, you may have to wait up to 24 hours to obtain the items. Once credited, you may collect them from the mail system in Free Fire.

Step 6: You may open the Punishers Weapon Loot Crate from the vault section to attain a permanent or trial gun crate.

Errors

Players face errors while using the redeem code primarily due to two reasons:

Expired redeem code

Utilizing the code released for another region.

The first error message will inform that the redemption code is invalid or redeemed in the first instance. Users attempting to use the code released for another region will receive a notification that it cannot be used on their server.

