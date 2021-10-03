Free Fire redeem codes for today (3rd October): Full list of rewards for different servers released

Free Fire offers an elaborate range of cosmetics, from basic skins to exclusive outfits and emotes. Players can earn them by participating in various in-game events or by directly purchasing them from the shop by spending diamonds.

As diamonds are expensive, players are prompted to look for alternative ways to attain cosmetics and other rewards. Out of all the options, redeem codes clearly stand out as the best, allowing users to obtain items free of cost.

All Free Fire redeem codes for 3 October 2021

FF10X5A89WNF – Psycho Maniac (Head) and Halloween Triple Loot Crate (Indonesia)

NKSC7G8C2QM5 – Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate (NA/US/SAC)

MCPB3F6HPZQD – 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore)

76AVUN8V4YVF – 1x Incubator Voucher (Europe)

To receive the rewards mentioned above, players must use the given redeem code immediately. When a code has exceeded its usage limit, an error will appear on the screen, and rewards will not be available.

Also, the code above is only applicable for players on the given servers. Therefore, individuals who are not from the server cannot obtain the items.

Using Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site

As the majority of users are aware, most Free Fire redeem codes can be redeemed at the official Rewards Redemption Site. For their convenience, the link for it has been provided below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Using the link provided above, players can visit the official Rewards Redemption Site for Free Fire. They can subsequently log in using the platform that is linked to their Free Fire account.

Those who have guest accounts must bind them to become eligible to use the Free Fire redeem code.

Step 2: Next, they can go ahead and enter the code mentioned above and tap the “Confirm” button.

Step 3: After the code has been successfully redeemed, gamers can open the Free Fire application and go to the in-game mail section.

If an error shows up on the screen during redemption, it could mean that the code has expired or isn’t for their region.

