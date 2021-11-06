Free Fire redeem codes for today (6 November 2021): Claim free rewards in easy steps

Indian Free Fire players have had their hands full over the last few days, with developers adding a host of Diwali events for players to dive into. This has kept gamers occupied by presenting them with various freebies that they could only get by spending their diamonds.

Further, the Kill Chori music video featuring Bhuvan Bam and Shraddha Kapoor entertained fans. It received an overwhelming response from the players and crossed milestones in a few hours.

Subsequently, the developers launched a redemption code that is still working and offers rewards that players do not wish to miss out on.

Free Fire redeem code for 6 November 2021

List of items that players will receive after completing the redemption (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: X99TK56XDJ4X

Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, and M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin.

Players who have not used this code until now can quickly utilize it before it surpasses its validity. However, this code is only valid for gamers on the Indian server.

Steps to collect the rewards

Step 1: Go to the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Subsequently, you can sign in through the platform you have attached to your ID. There are a total of six options at the player’s disposal.

A total of six login options are present for the players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After signing in, you will have to manually input the given Indian server redeem code “X99TK56XDJ4X” in the text field and confirm the redemption.

They have to enter the Indian server redeem code to the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You may then sign in to collect the rewards from the in-game mail once it has been credited.

It is worth noting that the Diamond Royale Voucher obtained from the redeem code has a limited validity, i.e., it has an expiration date of 30 November 2021. Furthermore, users will be able to equip the gun skin from the weapon section as the bundle can be equipped from the vault.

You will face an error that will read that the code is invalid or expired when utilizing an expired redeem code.

