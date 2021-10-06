Free Fire redeem codes for today (6 October 2021): How to claim free rewards today

Not every Free Fire player can spend diamonds on acquiring cosmetic items. As a result, they turn to alternative methods, with events and redeem codes emerging as two of the most prominent options.

Many gamers prefer the latter because it requires little effort. Individuals just have to paste the code onto the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem their rewards.

A new code has been recently released for the European region, and it offers a Weapon Loot Crate, through which users can get a permanent gun skin or a trial.

New Free Fire redeem code for today (6 October)

Redeem code: HEJT6AYNCDXU

This Free Fire redeem code rewards players with 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate. It is essential to keep in mind that it is still active, but it may expire soon. Therefore, they should immediately claim their rewards.

Disclaimer: This code is only available to players who have an account on the European server, and players from elsewhere cannot use it.

Contents of the Weapon Loot Crate

The crate can feature all these items (Image via Free Fire)

Here's what the crate can feature:

MP40 – New Year (Permanent)

MP40 – New Year (7 days)

MP40 – New Year (3 days)

MP40 – New Year (24 hours)

Steps on using Free Fire redeem codes and claiming rewards

Step 1: As most players know, Free Fire has a specific website for redeeming codes — the Rewards Redemption Site. Here is a link for the same:

Step 2: On reaching the site, they must sign in through the same platform bound to their Free Fire account.

Sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Those with guest accounts will have to bind them to use the Free Fire redeem code.

Step 3: After users log in, they must paste the code into the text box. Finally, they should tap "Confirm" to complete the redemption process.

Also Read

Gamers can paste the respective redeem code and tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, gamers can claim 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate through their account's in-game mail section.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer