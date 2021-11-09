Free Fire redeem codes for today (9 November 2021): Get free grenade skin and loot crates

Redeem codes are something that Free Fire players should not skip out on. They can reward many items ranging from basic outfits, skins, and characters.

Reddem codes are generally released by the developers and often have a limited validity along with certain restrictions on utilizing them. In order for players to get rewards, they should claim them immediately.

Free Fire Redeem code for today

Here are the two working redeem codes for 9 November 2021:

The loot crates can be accessed from the vault (Image via Free Fire)

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

The exclusive grenade skin (Image via Free Fire)

FF101N59GPA5: MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate and Grenade - Pineapple Fizz (Indonesia)

Due to the fact that Free Fire redeem codes can only be used by players on the stated server, users from other regions will be unable to obtain rewards. Additionally, individuals who attempt to redeem them will face an error message.

How to get rewards?

It is not difficult to utilize Free Fire redeem codes to obtain rewards. However, users who are unfamiliar with the process may simply follow the steps stated below to receive the corresponding items:

Step 1: First, you should begin by linking your Free Fire ID, in case you are using a guest account and only then proceed to the next step. If you already have your account linked, then you can move to step 2.

Step 2: In order to redeem the code, you must then visit the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site, which you may do by clicking on this link.

Step 3: Next, you have to sign in to your Free Fire account and then input the code belonging to your region.

Enter the code for your region and complete the process by clicking on confirm (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You can then press the claim button. Once you receive the message that the redemption was successful, click okay.

If an error pops up stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, then the code has expired.

After a while, the items will appear in the in-game mail section. It may take up to 24 hours for the rewards to show up.

Edited by Siddharth Satish