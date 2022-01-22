Free Fire Rewards Redemption site: How to redeem codes for FF rewards (2022)

When it comes to obtaining rewards in Free Fire, players who do not wish to spend real money in-game resort to redeem codes and events. Many people favor the former since it involves less work - all they have to do is enter a 12-character code on a website to get the items.

Nevertheless, many new users are not aware of the procedures followed to use redeem codes. Sometimes, they may end up using fake websites, leading to account loss.

Step-by-step guide for using Free Fire redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site

These six options are present to the players (Image via Garena)

To begin with, users must be aware of the Rewards Redemption Site, which is the official website that Garena has established for the purpose of redeeming codes. The link to it is given below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

The site first requires gamers to sign in using the platform linked to their Free Fire account. The available options include:

Facebook VK Google Huawei Apple ID Twitter

Accounts have to be manually linked (Image via Garena)

Those who have guest accounts in the game cannot use redeem codes, and will have to link their accounts to any of the sites stated above. They can manually link them by going to settings > basic > account.

To find the latest redeem codes, the gamers can tap on this link.

Steps for using the codes

Individuals can follow the steps mentioned below to use the Rewards Redemption Site and receive the rewards:

Step 1: Visit the official website to use redeem codes through the link stated previously.

Step 2: After completing the login process, carefully enter the redeem code into the text field.

Users must keep in mind that the redeem code must be for their respective server, or else they will receive an error message.

Code can be entered into the text boxes (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 4: If successful, the rewards from the respective redeem code will be sent to the user’s Free Fire account within 24 hours. The items can be collected through the in-game mail.

