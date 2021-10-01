Free Fire rewards for today (1 October 2021): How to get free Skull Rocker Bundle and McLaren Racing Loot Crate Box

Since not all Free Fire players can afford to buy diamonds to obtain exclusive items, they look for ways to receive free rewards. Events come to the aid of such users, and they often provide a plethora of freebies upon completion of specified missions.

New events are being introduced to the battle royale title continuously. Recently, several have begun to mark the release of Free Fire MAX. They provide the chance to obtain rewards such as the Skull Rocker Bundle and the McLaren Racing Loot Box.

Details on getting free rewards in Free Fire

Max Mission

The Max Mission event (Image via Free Fire)

The Max Mission offers gamers the chance to get the Skull Rocker Bundle at no cost. All that they have to do is collect a specific number of “MAX Tokens” and then exchange them for the rewards present.

Here are the exact specifics:

1 MAX Token: Random Loadout Loot Crate (can be exchanged 50 times)

4 MAX Token: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate (can be exchanged three times)

4 MAX Token: Craftland Room Card (1 Match)

15 MAX Token: Skull Rocker Bundle

Celebrate Max Launch

This event offers a free loot box (Image via Free Fire)

In the Celebrate Max Launch event, players have to log in a certain amount of days to claim freebies such as the McLaren Racing Loot Box and Skull Bang. This will end on 6 October.

Listed below are the details on the number of days users have to log in:

Log in 1 day to get Neon Punker (Avatar), 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, and 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Log in 2 days to get Neon Toxic (Banner)

Log in 3 days to get Skull Bang parachute

Log in 5 days to get McLaren Racing Loot Box

Top up event

The ongoing top-up event (Image via Free Fire)

There’s also a top up event running in Free Fire. As a part of it, users can get their hands on the Indigo Burn Katana skin and Angel Wings Backpack.

They will have to purchase/top up a particular number of diamonds to claim the rewards for free:

Also Read

Top up 200 diamonds for Indigo Burn Katana

Top up 500 diamonds for Angel Wings Backpack

Apart from this, players can claim the pre-registration rewards for Free Fire MAX. Moreover, they’ll also be eligible to get a free car skin tomorrow, i.e., 2 October, by playing Free Fire for a total of 100 minutes.

Edited by Ravi Iyer