Free Fire rewards for today: How to get Cyber Multitasker Loot Box skin

As part of Moco: Rebirth, numerous events have made their way into Garena Free Fire. They provide gamers with a variety of unique rewards, including skins, costumes and other items.

Friends Callback an one such event that has commenced today (September 18). This offers the players the opportunity to obtain the Cyber Multitasker Loot Box skin. The event will run for a few days, drawing to an end on September 21.

How to get free skin from Friends Callback event in Free Fire

List of rewards present in the Callback event (Image via Free Fire)

The Callback event began today, and it offers rewards for inviting friends who have been inactive in the game for a long duration of time.

The tasks and associated prizes available to players as part of the new event are:

Call Back one friend to get 6x Coder Cube C1

Call Back three friends to get 6x Coder Cube C1

Call Back five friends to get Cyber Multitasker Loot Box and 6x Coder Cube C1

Call Back seven friends to get 10x Coder Cube C1

Listed below are the steps that players can follow to access the event and get the rewards:

Step 1: To begin, users should start Free Fire on their devices and press the “Calendar” icon as shown here:

Tap on this icon to head over to the events section in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers have to click on the Moco: Rebirth tab and click on the “Friends Callback” option. They would then need to press the “Go To” option.

Gamers have to tap on the “Go To” button to access the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, players will have to click the “Call Back” button. Upon doing so, a list will appear showing the names of all the friends in Free Fire who are not active.

Players should invite the respective friends through the link (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Users need to finally tap on the “Invite” option and then send the invite link to inactive friends via any of the indicated options.

Hence, if five inactive friends accept the invitation, players will obtain the loot box for free.

