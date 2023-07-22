5 Free Fire tips to make the perfect landing

Making a perfect landing is an essential part of Free Fire and other battle royale games. A beginner should master his landing skills first and then go on to build his repertoire. A perfect landing kick-starts your game and decides the quality of your loot. In Garena Free Fire, you can either glide or dive while landing. While gliding allows you to cover more distance, diving gives you a faster landing speed.

The game also offers Surfboards and Skywings that solidify your landing. Players race against each other to reach the favorable spot, as a late landing could lead to elimination. This article lists five tips to make a better landing in Free Fire.

Eject point, Falco pet, and more tips can get you the perfect landing in Free Fire

1) The eject point

After marking where you wish to land, figuring out the eject point becomes essential. Some players rely on planes to get them closest to the marked spot, while others eject from a longer distance, trusting their Surfboards or Skywings to reach faster.

Both of these methods can fail. Instead, players should eject between the farthest and nearest point to the marked location. Understanding the perfect eject point can be a mind-bending practice, as it only comes with experience.

2) Falco pet

The Falco pet can make your landing a lot easier. It has the Skyline Spree skill, which increases your gliding speed by 15% upon skydiving, and when the parachute opens, it boosts your speed by 25%. Another interesting fact about this Free Fire pet is it works for the entire team.

At maximized level, the Falco can increase your gliding speed by a whopping 45 and 50 percent when the parachute opens.

3) Spot the perfect area to land

If you are surrounded while in a parachute, you should land at the fringes of the landing spot, as you may not wish to get sandwiched by enemies. You should also avoid landing in open areas as it would make you more noticeable. Try to land on the spots that provide a high ground to locate your enemies’ locations.

Another thing to avoid while landing is not to go for the houses to which your enemy is already advancing. Also, try to mark the guns while landing near them. Getting guns instantly after the landing can even get you kills, boosting your confidence and the chances of Booyah.

4) Land at a discreet location

If you are a passive rank pusher in Free Fire or prefer solo vs. squad mode, landing at discreet places on the map is recommended. Reaching such spots can give you better loot without worrying about the enemies. That said, players should not get complacent in such areas, as there is always a chance to come across a camper.

Landing at discreet locations can also leave you far away from the circle. Players should quickly find a vehicle and scamper out of there.

5) Land and loot

A perfect landing becomes pointless if it doesn't get you good loot. Before landing, players should figure out spots brimming with loot and eject accordingly. To know places that hold a good stock of resources, you would have to keep experimenting with your landing choice and traveling across maps in Free Fire.

Some spots with good loot are Moathouse in Purgatory, Capetown in Bermuda, Mars Electric in Bermuda, Golf Course in Purgatory, and Refinery in Kalahari. Notably, a few places are famous for carrying specific guns, such as Mars Electric being laden with sniper rifles.

Players can consider landing in these locations, considering these are hubs for early combat and eliminations.

