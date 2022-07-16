Free Fire V-Badge uses and why most players want it

Garena Free Fire is well-known for providing users with tons of in-game collectibles, both paid and free. However, there are a few items that are out of the reach of the majority of gamers. Certain rewards/perks are only obtainable by a player when they satisfy a specific set of conditions. V-Badge is one such item that is available for a limited number of users. But many players want it due to its perks.

V-Badge is the Garena Free Fire/FF MAX equivalent of the verified tick, and only content creators can acquire it after they meet server-specific eligibility criteria. Readers can learn about the uses or perks of the V-Badge in the following section.

The reasons behind the popularity of V-Badge in Garena Free Fire (July 2022)

Garena's FF Partner Program is only one way to claim a V-Badge in the game. The program is open to gamers who produce content related to the game on YouTube (or Booyah/Facebook, in case of some servers).

The Partner Program demands that applicants fulfill a certain set of conditions related to their YouTube (or Booyah/Facebook) channel statistics. The eligibility criteria to apply for V-Badge are as follows:

Creators applying for the V-badge must have a YouTube channel with at least 100K subscribers.

Applicants' channels should have a minimum of 80% FF/FF MAX content, and they should also note that moderators in their server will consider the activity of the last 30 days.

Garena will also provide financial compensation to the partners whose last 30-day activity on YouTube has more than 95% FF/FF MAX content.

Creators' last 30-day should have an aggregate view count of more than 300K.

The application also demands consistency in terms of YouTube and social media activity.

The content's quality should be top-notch.

One should self-regulate the channel content by keeping it engaging, non-offensive, and clean.

Creators should embody a professional and hard-working attitude.

One should also have a drive for success and a passion for gaming (FF/FF MAX) content creation.

Once applicants cover each prerequisite, they can apply for the Partner Program and get the V-Badge. However, the uses/perks of the V-Badge are the main reason why it is highly sought after among Free Fire users globally.

Readers can have a look at the following uses of having a V-Badge in Free Fire:

Partners will get an ample amount of in-game rewards, custom rooms, and diamonds.

Gamers can claim financial benefits if they clear the "95% FF content" requirement.

Players will receive access to the upcoming in-game content in advance.

Partners will get to feature on Free Fire's social media.

Gamers will get access to the official observer FF client.

There will also be a continuous supply of codes to content creators, which they can further distribute to their fans via giveaways.

Creators will also have access to communicate with the FF team on their server.

Devs will send the invites for tournaments and esports events to the partners.

Devs will also send exclusive merchandise to the partner players.

Players can apply for the Partner Program on the official website on their server. Moreover, users should also note that the requirements associated with the V-Badge vary from server to server.

