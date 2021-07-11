Free Fire working redeem code for today (11th July): Free rewards revealed

Players can easily obtain numerous exclusive rewards by using Free Fire redeem codes. All players have to do is paste the code to receive the items. This makes them continually look for new ones to be released.

It is worth noting that redeem codes are region-specific. This implies that it can only be redeemed by players from the server for which the code was released. Other users will receive an error message telling them that the code is not working on their server.

Free Fire redeem code for today (11 July, 2021)

1x Weapon Royale Voucher is the reward from this code

Free Fire redeem code: F2AYSAH5CCQH

Note: This Free Fire redeem code is currently working and is specifically intended to be only used by players from the EU server. It can expire soon, so users should be quick to claim the rewards and must use the redeem code as soon as possible.

Get free rewards by redeeming Free Fire codes

Here's a guide for players to follow so they can acquire rewards by claiming the redeem code from the official website:

Step 1: This link will direct users to Free Fire's website where they can claim rewards via redeem codes.

Step 2: Upon arriving at the website, players should log in with their ID to claim their rewards.

Users must login using any one of these methods Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Simply paste the redeem code into the text field that appears on the screen and click the confirm button.

They must then enter the code stated above and click on the "Confirm" option

Step 4: As soon as the voucher is added to the account, it can be redeemed through the mail section.

Players can then use the Weapon Royale Voucher from Luck Royale.

Guest users will not be able to acquire any rewards through the use of the redeem code but can link their ID to the available options to become eligible to use it.

