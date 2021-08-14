Full list of Free Fire redeem codes released in August 2021 so far

Free Fire has a diverse selection of fascinating items such as bundles, costumes, skins, characters, and more. The developers generally introduce them through special events and the Luck Royale, which usually require the use of diamonds.

All Free Fire players crave free cosmetics, and redeeming codes is one of the simplest ways to get them. However, these have a limited validity which implies that they must claim these rewards quickly.

Free Fire: Redeem codes to come out so far in August

Two rewards for one of the Indonesia server redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)

Listed below are all the Free Fire redeem codes released this month, along with their corresponding rewards:

Europe Server

1) Code: JX5NQCM7U5CH

Rewards: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

2) Code: VDVCTHUMTEYK

Rewards: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Indonesia Server

1) Code: FF9MN7P8EUCH

Rewards: 1x Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate and Bunny Egg Loot Box

2) Code: FF9M2GF14CBF

Rewards: Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack

It is worth noting that the codes are released for a particular server. Therefore, these can only be utilized by the users playing in these regions.

(Note: These codes were released throughout this month and might have already expired).

Steps to claim the rewards via Free Fire redeem codes

The game’s developers have set up a particular site to redeem the code. Here is a link that gamers can use to visit it directly. Once they are on the website, they can follow these steps to collect the rewards:

Step 1: They must sign in to claim the rewards via the redemption code. Players can use any of the platforms that they have linked to their Free Fire ID.

After entering the code, players have to hit the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, users should paste the redemption code in the text field that appears on the screen.

Step 3: They can press the confirm button to redeem the code. A dialog window will appear notifying whether the redemption was successful or not.

Gamers will usually receive the rewards within a few minutes of the redemption. However, it might take up to a day for the items to be credited to their accounts, in some cases. They can then collect these items from the in-game mail system.

Error which is displayed for using expired codes (Image via Garena Free)

If the code has expired, a message will be displayed after pressing the confirm button, informing them that the code is invalid or has been redeemed already.

