Games Kharido diamonds top-up in Garena Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire players can use diamonds to obtain a variety of in-game items like cosmetics, characters, pets or an Elite Pass.

There are a number of ways to acquire Free Fire diamonds. Apart from the in-game top-up center, players often visit websites like Games Kharido and Codashop to buy diamonds.

How to purchase Free Fire diamonds via Games Kharido

For those who don't know, Games Kharido is one of the best top-up websites that Free Fire players can use to purchase diamonds. It provides players with a massive 100% bonus on their first purchase.

Players can follow these steps to buy Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players should visit the official Games Kharido website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Once players are on the website, they should click on the “Free Fire” button and log in using one of the two available options - Player ID and Facebook.

Step 3: Players must select the desired payment option and the number of diamonds they want to purchase.

The payment options on the website are PayTM, UPI and NetBanking.

After selecting the required top-up option, press the "Proceed to Payment" button

Step 4: Players can then click on the “Proceed to Payment” button and make the purchase. Diamonds will be sent to their Free Fire account soon.

Here are the costs of diamonds on Games Kharido, including the 100% bonus (Players will receive a 10% bonus on every purchase after the initial bonus):

INR 40 – 50 diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds + Bonus 5600

