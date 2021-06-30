Gaming Girl's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, rank, and more revealed

Content creation, streaming, and other similar fields related to Free Fire have become a popular career option for many players.

Gaming Girl is an upcoming Indian YouTuber who regularly makes videos related to the quick-paced Battle Royale title. She has accumulated a good subscriber count of over 129 thousand with around 1.35 million views. In the last 30 days, Gaming Girl has gained 10 thousand subscribers and 205.176 thousand views.

Gaming Girl’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 1277699984.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Girl has been featured in 5614 squad games and has 934 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 16.63%. She has accumulated 4694 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 1.00.

The player has won nine of the 166 duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 5.42%. She also has 68 frags at a K/D ratio of 0.43.

The content creator has also appeared in 323 solo games and has a win tally of eight, equating to a win ratio of 2.47%. She has killed a total of 282 enemies for a K/D ratio of 0.90.

Ranked stats

Gaming Girl has participated in 309 squad matches and has emerged on top on 26 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 8.41%. With 320 kills, she has a K/D ratio of 1.13.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Gaming Girl (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Gaming Girl's monthly earnings from her YouTube channel are estimated in the range of $51 - $821. On the other hand, the estimated yearly earnings are between $616 - $9.8K.

YouTube channel and rank

She has been creating content for over a year, and the oldest video on the YouTube channel of Gaming Girl dates back to March 2020.

In terms of subscribers, she is placed at the 30570th position in India. Click here to visit the YouTube channel of Gaming Girl.

Social media handles

Given below are the links to the social media handles of Gaming Girl:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

BOOYAH: Click here.

Discord: Click here.

