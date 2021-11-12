Garena celebrates BOOYAH! Day with two exciting live events: Arena of Champions and Guild Wars

Both events will be streamed live on BOOYAH!, Garena’s all-in-one dedicated platform for gaming livestreams and videos

India, November 12, 2021: Garena is excited to celebrate BOOYAH! Day with two exhilarating live Free Fire events – Arena of Champions and Guild Wars, on BOOYAH! - an all-in-one dedicated platform for gaming livestreams and videos.

Launching alongside Free Fire’s first major brand campaign, Battle In Style, BOOYAH! Day will take place on 13 November at 6:00 p.m. IST onwards. BOOYAH!, in Free Fire, is an expression used to symbolize victory by Survivors. It is an expression of joy and excitement. BOOYAH! Day celebrates moments of achievement in the game and in real life.

Promising plenty of high-octane action, this event will feature a cabal of the best BOOYAH! Free Fire streamers like Jonty Gaming, Tonde Gamer, Sooneeta, and SK Sabir Gaming are battling for an epic one-day tournament. Fans who tune in stand a chance to win a host of Free Fire rewards and official BOOYAH! hoodies.

Event format

Arena of Champions will feature 48 top Free Fire streamers competing from across the country. Offering a truly immersive experience, BOOYAH's multiperspective feature will allow viewers to be at the center of the action and watch the event from their favorite streamer’s perspective.

That’s not all! Viewers will have access to an in-game portal that will enable them to catch the tournament live from within Free Fire.

What’s in it for fans who tune in?

Viewers with linked Free Fire and BOOYAH! accounts stand a chance to win coveted Free Fire items such as Mr Waggor, Xayne, and Denim Shorts.

Additionally, BOOYAH! is dropping 30 official hoodies for lucky winners who watch the broadcast. 10 more will be given out through the official Instagram handle. Winners will receive notifications after the event on the app to claim their hoodies.

Lastly, if viewership milestones for the event are crossed, lucky winners stand a chance to walk away with the new BOOYAH! Day 2021 Gloo Wall and the BOOYAH! Day Legendary Bundle for Leon.

Broadcast details

Fans can catch all the action by tuning in to the live broadcast on the official BOOYAH! India channel on 13 November at 6:00 p.m. IST onwards.

BOOYAH! can be accessed via:

Web version:

https://booyah.live

iOS App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/th/app/mambet-tv/id1437961903

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mambet.tv

Edited by Srijan Sen