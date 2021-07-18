Garena Free Fire 2021 expected anniversary date: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire hosts exciting events, gives away huge rewards, and introduces new content as a part of its anniversary celebrations every year. In 2021, the game will be celebrating its 4th anniversary.

Free Fire fans have been eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the anniversary date and other details. So far, internet speculation has predicted the dates to be somewhere between August 11th and August 25th. However, no official statement has confirmed this.

For the third anniversary, Free Fire allowed its active players to pick a character from over 25 choices and keep it permanently. It is why fans eagerly await Free Fire anniversaries.

Free Fire 4th anniversary: 2021 date and other details

The first, second, and third anniversaries took place on August 11th, August 25th, and August 23rd, respectively. Keeping this in mind, the anniversary celebrations might occur in the second or fourth week of August.

The upcoming Free Fire OB29 update will be rolled out on August 5th. The Clash Squad Season 8 will come out a day after the update, i.e., August 6th. Considering these events, the anniversary celebrations are likely to be hosted after the update and the new season.

Apart from all the rewards and festive vibes, Free Fire anniversaries are also noted for their themes. Each year, the game gifts its players some items related to the theme, and last year, for the third anniversary, the theme was "A Feast of Free Treats."

As more than half of July has already passed, it won't be long before Free Fire confirms the date of these anniversary events. An event calendar will also be unveiled for players.

Meanwhile, players can wait for the next ranked season to release on August 27th. The Elite Pass Season 39 will start on August 1st, so Free Fire fans have a lot to look forward to next month.

