Garena Free Fire Advance Server activation code process, how to download, link, and more revealed

The next major update for Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant's OB33 version is arriving in weeks. Although no specific date for the release of Free Fire's OB33 update has been revealed, users can expect the rollout to be around 23 or 24 March 2022.

Every new update brings an array of optimizations, bug fixes, and new additions. Moreover, a certain number of players get an opportunity to experience these new features and changes before every update via a public test server, known as the "Advance Server."

Only those with the activation key or code can access the Advance Server for the upcoming version. The following section will explore the activation code, download process, server link, and more.

Garena Free Fire: How to download the Advance Server apk file and get the activation code

Advance Server site is open now (Image via Garena)

The Advance Server was supposed to begin today, i.e., 10 March 2022. Therefore, players need to follow the steps given below to register for the public test server for the upcoming OB33 update:

There are two sign-up/sign-in options for Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Browse Garena's Advance Server website or click here to open the same.

Step 2: The website will show two options for login -- Facebook and Google (the account linked with the Free Fire ID). Users should use their desired method.

Step 3: After choosing their desired option, the site will ask players to fill in some details for the registration.

Step 4: Players will get the Advance Server apk link after the registration, which they can download from the website.

Step 5: Install the apk file and wait for the activation code.

Players cannot access the Advance Server without the code, so they need to get the same. Garena will send the activation key via the active email players have filled in the details.

Activation code is a must for accessing the Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Players need to launch the Free Fire's Advance Server app and fill in the received activation code

Activation code will be sent to a limited number of users (Image via Garena)

Players need to remember that only a limited number of users get the activation key. Therefore, there is a chance some users might not be able to get the code even after registering today.

Players who have received the activation key will have till 17 March 2022, after which the Advance Server will go offline. Hence, users get a week to see the unreleased content and report bugs.

Users should also remember that bug reports can help them earn rewards. They can report the bugs or give their feedback using the registered account on the Advance Server website.

Edited by Srijan Sen