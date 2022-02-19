Garena Free Fire ban in India: Who are the developers and from which country?

Free Fire is among the latest applications that the Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT banned in the country a few days back. The ban was majorly focused on Chinese apps that were "allegedly indulged in collecting sensitive user data." Hence, the reason given for the ban was related to security concerns.

However, in the case of Free Fire, the BR shooter is not Chinese like most other apps on the ban list. The popular game does share some links with the Chinese multinational conglomerate Tencent. The publishers and developers of Free Fire have connections with other Southeast Asian countries.

Garena Free Fire: Developers, publishers, and their country of origin

While many fans confuse Garena as the developer of Free Fire, it serves the publishing role for the game. The Southeast Asian company 111dots Studio is donning a developer role for the famous BR shooter.

111dots Studio is an indie game development company based in Vietnam that developed the viral survival shooter. Their association with Garena (publishers) launched the game in 2017.

More about Garena

Garena is a game developer and publishing company based in Singapore. It has been associated with games like COD Mobile, Firefall, Contra Returns, and League of Legends in various Southeast Asian nations.

Garena is a subsidiary of Singaporean tech conglomerate Sea Limited. As previously mentioned, Chinese conglomerate Tencent has also been linked to the game, as it owns an 18.7% stake in Garena.

Players should also note that Tencent has been associated with game companies like Supercell, Activision Blizzard, Bluehole (Krafton's subsidiary), Epic Games, Ubisoft, Netmarble, and many more.

