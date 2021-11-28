Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX redeem codes released in November 2021 so far

Developers regularly introduce new unique cosmetic items in Garena Free Fire and its improved version, Free Fire MAX. However, users are typically required to spend diamonds to obtain them, which isn’t viable for many.
As a result, they are compelled to seek alternative means, with redeem codes as one of the most promising possibilities. These codes can be used to obtain a wide variety of prizes, such as skins and other cosmetic items.
Redeem codes released for Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX this month (November 2021)
India server
1) X99TK56XDJ4X
Europe server
1) M68TZBSY29R4
2) UU64YCDP92ZB
3) CY7KG742AUU2
Indonesia
1) FF101N59GPA5
2) FF10HXQBBH2J
3) FF101TSNJX6E
4) FFCHAMPION9C
5) FF11DAKX4WHV
Singapore region
1) PK95JK8QWK4X
Note: Since these codes were released in the past, they may not work now. Users will be encountering an error on their screens if they try to utilize them.
A step-by-step guide to use Free Fire redeem codes
Before starting, players need to note that there’s a server restriction on each redeem code, i.e., they only function for the region they are released in. In addition, they must have their accounts linked to any one of the platforms as guest accounts are not eligible for the redemption process.
Redemption
Step 1: Users must visit the Rewards Redemption Site, the official website, to use the Free Fire redeem code.
Step 2: As a next step, they need to sign in using one of the methods:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Step 3: Upon doing so, they can go ahead and paste the required code for their region and press “Confirm.” This will complete the redemption process.
Step 4: If successfully executed, rewards will be sent to the accounts of the users through the in-game mail in 24 hours.