Garena Free Fire India server redeem code for today (23 January): Guide to claim rewards

After the sixth matchday of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter, twelve teams have proceeded to the Grand Finals scheduled for January 30, 2022. The teams will fight for the lion’s share of the prize pool and a direct slot at the FFIC 2022 Spring.

Users now have one more chance to compete in the FFPL Dream Team event, namely the Grand Finals. The top three players will have a chance to win a permanent bundle, while the top 1% will earn a surfboard.

Power-ups will play a key role in determining the rankings, and here is a new code for it.

Garena Free Fire India server redeem code for 23 January

Triple Captain is the latest reward (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: FFPLPQLAMXNS

Rewards: Triple Captain

Server: India

The redeem code has been tested and is working at the moment. Players should waste no time in utilizing it to obtain the reward.

Steps to use this India server redeem code

Players can redeem this code within the game to obtain Triple Captain and not through the official website. If they attempt to use it from the website, an error will be displayed which states that the code is invalid.

Here are the exact steps:

Press the go to button to open the interface (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users can open Free Fire and access the esports tab in the events. Next, select FFPL Dream Team and hit the go-to button to access the event.

Power-up Redemption button is present on the top right corner (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the event interface loads, users must press the Power-Up Redemption button in the top right corner to open a new dialog box.

Enter the code and hit the confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They can finally input the given redeem code and click on the confirm button to obtain the reward.

Upon successful redemption, they will receive a power-up instantly. However, if an error comes up instead which reads that the code is invalid, they have likely entered the wrong code, or the code has already expired.

Since only one more day of the tournament remains, gamers should utilize the power up as soon as possible for the Grand Finals.

