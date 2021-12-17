Garena Free Fire Indian server redeem codes 2021: Full list of codes that were released in 2021

The temptation of cosmetic items is difficult to resist even for veteran Free Fire players, who have a comprehensive collection. They are constantly on the lookout for new items, most of which require diamonds, which are not affordable for everyone.

For non-spending users, the best options are events and redeem codes. The latter is preferred more, considering the low efforts involved in utilizing them. However, these codes come with limitations in terms of utilization, i.e., users can only claim them from the server for which they were released.

All Free Fire India server redeem code in 2021

FFBCLP5S98AW

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFBCT7P7N2P2

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLOWHANSMA

FFPLNZUWMALS

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFTILM659NZB

B6IYCTNH4PV3

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF10GCGXRNHY

FFBCZD9RDP44

FFPLUED93XRT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFICDCTSL5FT

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

ESX24ADSGM4K

FFBCLQ6S7W25

SARG886AV5GR

FFBCLAK9KYGM

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FFBCAC836MAC

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFPLFMSJDKEL

Players can find codes for other servers on this page.

Note: These codes were made available to players throughout the previous twelve months. Due to their limited validity, most have expired and are no longer usable.

Using new Free Fire redeem code

Once gamers have gotten hold of a working Free Fire redeem code, they should waste no time and follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Unlike a few other titles where codes may be redeemed within the game, Free Fire redemption codes can only be used through the official Rewards Redemption Site unless stated otherwise.

Guest accounts cannot be used (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After accessing the webpage, gamers must sign in to their accounts, as there is no other way. There are six options offered to the users.

It is better to paste the codes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once they have signed in, they can enter the code. It is better to paste the code than manually typing these to avoid typing errors.

Note: Since the redeem code comes with a server restriction, only those users who belong to a given server are eligible to get the rewards.

Step 4: Lastly, they can click the confirm button to complete the entire process and get the rewards through the mail system.

Gamers should take note of the expiry date associated with a particular redemption code as it becomes invalid after this period has passed. They will then receive an error message when attempting to redeem the rewards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer