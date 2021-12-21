Garena Free Fire launches revamped website: How to check account ban status, list of characters and more

Garena Free Fire has garnered a massive fanbase while registering over a billion downloads on the Play Store. The increase in numbers has also led to a growth in hackers' numbers, which has prompted developers to ban plenty of accounts.

Developers have now provided a way for users to check the ban status of a specific account from the game's official website. Garena has also launched the revamped Free Fire website, which is flaunting multiple new additions.

Apart from the 'Support' feature to check the banned accounts, users can look at the 'awaken' characters and pets.

Garena Free Fire: A step-by-step guide on how to check account ban status, character abilities, and more

Free Fire's official website has been revamped (Image via Garena)

Players should browse Free Fire's official website and follow the steps given below to check the respective features:

Account ban status

Step 1: Browse https://ff.garena.com/ to visit the homepage.

Click on 'Support' (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Tap on 'Support' and let the page load.

Fill in the UID and tap on 'Check Account' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can see the 'Check Account' button along with the UID box, where they can fill in the ID.

Step 4: Tapping on 'Check Account' will reveal the current status of the specific player ID.

Players can also find other information and updates regarding bans, reports, matchmaking issues, and more on the 'Support' page.

Characters and Pets

Step 1: After visiting the official website, tap on the 'Game.'

Select the desired option from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can choose between characters, pets, maps, and weapons.

The new Awaken Characters' section (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After tapping on the required option, the page will load, and users can view the list of their preferences.

Free Fire content

A variety of Free Fire content is available on the website (Image via Garena)

Players can check out the new content like videos, wallpapers, comics, and stories related to Free Fire and its characters from 'Media.' They can also download the wallpapers for their devices.

Apart from the features given above, players can find external links for the Play Store, App Store, Free Fire MAX, and Free Fire's esports.

