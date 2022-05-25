Garena Free Fire MAX OB34 update download for PC: All you need to know

Android emulators have been quite popular in recent years, primarily due to games like Free Fire MAX and PUBG Mobile. Many players have started installing mobile apps on PCs using some of the most well-known emulators like BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, MEmu, and Gameloop.

Users can enjoy all available features for mobile players while excelling in any game due to the ease of controls on a PC. Furthermore, the availability of Google Play Store ensures that players can also update any installed application on a smartphone without much fuss.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB34 update: How to install the latest patch on PCs

The OB34 update will launch on 25 May (Image via Garena)

A few hours are left until the OB34 patch update's launch, and players are bracing themselves for a plethora of new features and rewards that are arriving in the game.

On 25 May, the update will become available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Indian fans will also get the luxury of downloading the APK file from the official website.

If users want to download the new update on the Android emulator, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players need to have an Android emulator on their PCs to download the app. The list of emulators they can use are as follows:

Bluestacks

NoxPlayer

Gameloop

MEmu

Step 2: After finishing the setup, players can launch the program and use the Google Play Store to search for "Free Fire MAX."

Step 3: Users can tap on the "Install" button to download FF MAX. To ensure that they are downloading the OB34 version, one can wait till the maintenance break of the update ends.

Step 4: Once the game is installed, users can tap on the "Open" button and download the required resource packages for the OB34 version.

How to download the APK file from the game's official website (Image via Garena)

Free Fire was banned in India in February 2022, and its MAX variant is the only way for users to access their game accounts. Since the ban, Garena has also provided APK download links for Free Fire MAX and the original game.

Here's how gamers can download and install the MAX version from the official website on their PCs:

Step 1: Gamers should use Google or any other search engine on their PCs to access the official website of Free Fire.

Step 2: Tap on the "Download APK" button, which redirects users to a particular webpage.

Step 3: Select "Free Fire MAX APK" out of the two options and wait for the download to complete. The size of the APK is 990 MB, so users should ensure they have a stable and speedy internet connection.

Step 4: Once the download is over, users can install the app by tapping on it. The emulator will automatically install and open the game.

After downloading the additional files, users can enjoy the new Free Fire MAX OB34 features.

