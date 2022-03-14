Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free characters, pets, and bundles in March 2022

A large variety of unique in-game items, such as characters, pets, and costume bundles, can be obtained in Free Fire MAX. However, if players wish to acquire them via the in-game store, they will be required to spend diamonds, which does not appear to be a practical choice for many individuals.

Consequently, they are driven to explore alternative methods, and redeem codes are undoubtedly one of the most effective that they can employ. Some of the latest codes for rewards like characters and pets are mentioned below.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for pets, characters, and costume bundles (March 2022)

The following are a few codes offering characters, pets, bundles and more rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Disclaimer: Due to various expiry dates and server restrictions, these codes may or may not work for some users.

A step-by-step guide to utilize Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Users can use the redeem codes to earn free rewards by following the instructions mentioned below:

Step 1: First, gamers must reach the Rewards Redemption Site of the game.

There are numerous phony websites available on the internet, and players must not get fooled. Readers can click here to visit the official website.

Step 2: When users get to the website, they will be prompted to sign in with the account linked to their in-game profile. Guest accounts will need to be linked to one of the platforms that the developers offer.

Users will be asked to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After completing the log-in, players can paste the respective redeem code into the text box that shows up on the screen.

Step 4: To conclude the procedure, they can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button. Later, items can be redeemed via the in-game mail section in Free Fire MAX.

However, if users encounter an error on their screens, they will have no other option other than to wait for new redeem codes to be released.

Edited by Siddharth Satish