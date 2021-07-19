Garena Free Fire OB29 Advance Server registration: All you need to know

Garena releases Free Fire Advance Servers a few weeks before every update. Selected players can try new features and options before they are officially introduced into the quick-paced game. The registration period for the upcoming Advanced Server, i.e., OB29, is currently underway.

Once the server is closed, the progress made by the player in the program will be lost. Moreover, they won’t be carried forward.

All features are only accessible if the player has an Activation Code, which is necessary to have access to the Advance Server

Details regarding the Garena Free Fire OB29 Advance Server registration

Step 1: Users are required to tap on this link to visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website.

Step 2: Once inside the website, they need to click on the “Login Facebook” option.

Players need to click the "Login Facebook" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After logging in, a form will appear asking players to enter information, including their phone number, email, and more.

Users should enter all the information (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Finally, they tap on the “Join Now” button. The registration process will be completed.

The developers will then review these applications, and only a selected number of users will be provided with the Activation Code.

More information

The servers are only available to Android users. Bugs and glitches can be reported to Free Fire to have a chance at receiving free diamonds.

The Activation Code has to be entered to access the Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

As stated above, an Activation Code is required to access the Advance Server. These can only be obtained from the developers, and there are no alternative methods available for getting them.

Timeline of the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

According to the Free Fire Advance server website, the APK file download will begin on July 21st. The timeline has now been revealed, and it would be running for a week between July 22nd and July 29th.

