Garena Free Fire OB33 features: All you need to know

It's been four days since the Garena Free Fire OB33 Advance Server went online, and many players got the opportunity to enter the program. Plenty of unreleased in-game content has been revealed online, likely to arrive in Free Fire and its MAX variant via the upcoming major update.

Some features are almost confirmed to arrive in Garena Free Fire after the OB33 update. The new version is most likely to arrive around 23 or 24 March. These new additions include a pet, a character, Credit System, two weapons, and many more. The following section will talk about the OB33 features.

Garena Free Fire OB33 version: Everything about the confirmed additions in the upcoming update

1) New character

A new character has been listed in the Advance Server app with the looks of 'Primis.' His skill has been named "Swordsman's Wrath," which allows users to employ a temporary shield to minimize frontal damage.

Garena has concealed the looks of the upcoming character that may be a part of a future collaboration.

2) New pet

Zasil is the new character companion which will bring luck factor with its skill. The name of the unreleased pet ability is "Extra Luck," which will enhance players' chances of getting medical equipment - Inhaler, Med Kit, and Repair Kit - after using one already.

3) New weapons

There will be two additions in the weaponry -- G36 and F2000 (both assault rifles). The latter has not been unveiled, while the former features two modes - Assault and Balanced. However, Garena will reveal the additional details after the OB33 arrives.

4) Credit System

Credit System in Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Garena will introduce a new feature in terms of Credit System after the OB33 update. The new system will aim to enforce a positive gaming environment as users will be able to acquire rewards by maintaining a 100 credit score.

5) Zombie Invasion mode

Free Fire will welcome zombies via its new game mode as users will see the monsters in the modified Bermuda map. The new Zombie Invasion mode will have additional features that will bring another thrilling alternative for the BR mode.

6) Character Link feature

Link feature grants free characters (Image via Garena)

Link is a new feature that will allow users to claim any character for one hour limit. They can use the feature repeatedly to acquire the specific character permanently by using the Link progress.

