Garena Free Fire redeem code for 14 March 2022: Get free gun skin, vouchers, and bundles

Redeem codes have emerged as one of the primary means of obtaining free rewards in Free Fire, along with the different events introduced by the developers. These specific codes are relatively simple to use and provide items without much effort, which is why many people continue to look for them.

In essence, they are usually posted on the game's social media accounts or live streams once a particular milestone is reached. Furthermore, redeem codes are subject to specific limitations, such as expiration and server restrictions.

Note: As Free Fire is banned in India, users from the region should avoid downloading the game or playing it.

Free Fire redeem codes for free skins and more rewards (14 March)

The following codes can provide users with skins and bundles for free in Free Fire:

Free skins and bundles

WLSGJXS5KFYR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

XLMMVSBNV6YC

PK95JK8QWK4X

MSJX8VM25B95

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Vouchers

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for certain users due to expiry and server constraints.

Details about Rewards Redemption Site

Rewards Redemption Site is the name of the website (Image via Garena)

Many Free Fire gamers are unaware of the Rewards Redemption Site, practically the official website that Garena has set up to allow them to use their redemption codes.

When on the website, individuals must sign in using one of these six options, depending on what their in-game account is connected to:

Facebook VK Google Huawei ID Apple ID Twitter

Players can use the procedures outlined below to utilize the website successfully:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site by clicking here.

Step 2: Gamers can then perform the required sign-in. Subsequently, a text box will appear on their screens to enter the code.

Step 3: Finally, they can proceed with the procedure by clicking the 'Confirm' button. If successful, users will receive their rewards within 24 hours.

Additionally, gamers will first need to bind/link them to one platform if they have guest accounts. Later, using the same, they can log in to the Rewards Redemption Site and use the code.

Edited by Ravi Iyer