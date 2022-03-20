Garena Free Fire redeem code for 20 March 2022: Get free backpack skin, diamonds and emotes

Over the years, many unique in-game items, such as emotes and skins, have been added to Free Fire. However, the most exclusive ones necessitate actual monetary expenditure, which is out of reach for most players.

Consequently, they look for other options, with redeem codes appearing as one of the lifesavers. This allows users to obtain a broad range of prizes, sometimes even including diamonds.

Note: With the ban imposed on Garena Free Fire, users from India must not play the game or download it on their devices. Nonetheless, they can enjoy the MAX version, which isn't prohibited.

Free Fire redeem codes for free backpack skin, diamonds, and emotes (20 March)

Backpack skins

FF10617KGUF9

FF65HAZ8KG8H

FFMCNCQYWUG6

HAPPYBDAYMR1

SFS29ERU9TDS

FFSHOPEE7BX2

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Emotes

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes and get rewards

Many gamers are unfamiliar with the redemption process and do not know how they can obtain rewards via redeem codes. This occasionally confuses them, and such users can follow the procedures outlined below to use the particular codes easily:

Step 1: Individuals must start by visiting Garena Free Fire’s official Rewards Redemption Site. They can use the following link:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Step 2: They must then sign in via any options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

There are a total of six different options (Image via Garena)

Login process should take place with the platform associated with their in-game account.

Step 3: Subsequently, players can carefully enter the corresponding redeem code into the text field. They have to enter it without any error.

The redeem code has to be pasted carefully without any error (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They can finally complete the redemption by pressing the ‘Confirm’ button present on their screen.

After a successful process, the items will be present in their in-game mail for redemption, and they are generally sent within 24 hours.

