Garena Free Fire redeem code for 22 March 2022: Get free bundles, rare emotes, and more

Non-spending Free Fire users generally resort to methods like redeem codes to get unique items within the game. For those unaware, these particular 12-character codes can award various free rewards that can range from costume bundles, emotes, and sometimes even the premium in-game currency (diamonds).

The developer has recently issued a broad selection of codes, and gamers have always expressed delight whenever new codes become accessible.

Free Fire redeem codes to obtain bundles, rare emotes, and other items (22 March)

These are some redeem codes for bundles, emotes, and other prizes in Garena Free Fire:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Rare emotes

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Other rewards

FF10617KGUF9

FF65HAZ8KG8H

FFMCNCQYWUG6

MHM5D8ZQZP22

PCNF5CQBAJLK

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Step-by-step instructions for using Free Fire redeem codes

The pointers mentioned below can help gamers use redeem codes and receive free rewards within the battle royale title:

Step 1: To begin, they must go to the official Free Fire Redemption Site and log in with the account associated with their in-game profile.

Guest account holders will be unable to redeem the codes until they link their accounts to one of the supported platforms.

Users should first sign in after reaching Rewards Redemption Site of the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Those who have successfully logged in will see a text field appear on their screens where they may paste the given code for their server.

Step 3: Players must then touch the "Confirm" button to perform the redemption and get rewards in their gaming accounts.

Gamers can paste the redeem code and then hit the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Individuals can redeem the items via in-game mail, which they can reach by clicking the 'Mail' button. If there is an error message during the redemption, there is no alternative, and players will only have one option, i.e., to wait for other codes to be released.

Note: Users belonging to India shouldn't download or play Free Fire due to the ban imposed by the Government. They can, however, participate in the MAX edition as it wasn't suspended in the country.

Edited by Ravi Iyer