Garena Free Fire redeem code for 22 March 2022: Get free bundles, rare emotes, and more

Non-spending Free Fire users generally resort to methods like redeem codes to get unique items within the game. For those unaware, these particular 12-character codes can award various free rewards that can range from costume bundles, emotes, and sometimes even the premium in-game currency (diamonds).
The developer has recently issued a broad selection of codes, and gamers have always expressed delight whenever new codes become accessible.
Free Fire redeem codes to obtain bundles, rare emotes, and other items (22 March)
These are some redeem codes for bundles, emotes, and other prizes in Garena Free Fire:
Bundles
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
Rare emotes
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
Other rewards
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF65HAZ8KG8H
- FFMCNCQYWUG6
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
- FFBBCVQZ4MWA
More redeem codes for the game can be found on this link!
Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.
Step-by-step instructions for using Free Fire redeem codes
The pointers mentioned below can help gamers use redeem codes and receive free rewards within the battle royale title:
Step 1: To begin, they must go to the official Free Fire Redemption Site and log in with the account associated with their in-game profile.
Guest account holders will be unable to redeem the codes until they link their accounts to one of the supported platforms.
Step 2: Those who have successfully logged in will see a text field appear on their screens where they may paste the given code for their server.
Step 3: Players must then touch the "Confirm" button to perform the redemption and get rewards in their gaming accounts.
Individuals can redeem the items via in-game mail, which they can reach by clicking the 'Mail' button. If there is an error message during the redemption, there is no alternative, and players will only have one option, i.e., to wait for other codes to be released.
Note: Users belonging to India shouldn't download or play Free Fire due to the ban imposed by the Government. They can, however, participate in the MAX edition as it wasn't suspended in the country.