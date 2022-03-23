×
Garena Free Fire redeem code for 23 March: Get rare bundle, emotes, and more free rewards

Redeem codes can give users a chance to receive bundles, emotes, and other rewards (Image via Garena)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 23, 2022 08:43 AM IST
One of the main problems that free-to-play players have to deal with is that the majority of the exclusive items in Free Fire demand the expense of diamonds. Most people cannot do so, which prompts them to look for other techniques that can help them with premium rewards at no cost.

Redeem codes, released regularly on the game's social media accounts and livestreams, are among the most commonly used methods by such individuals. They are easy to use and must be pasted on the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire to get the rewards.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so users must not download or play the game on their devices.

Free Fire redeem codes to obtain various rewards (23 March)

Listed below are some codes that gamers can utilize:

Rare bundles

  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Emotes

  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFICJGW9NKYT

Free rewards

  • MHM5D8ZQZP22
  • PCNF5CQBAJLK
  • FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  • FF10HXQBBH2J
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • FFESP5M1MVBN
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • MSJX8VM25B95

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Details on using Free Fire redeem codes and getting rewards

This is not an uphill task, and players can easily use the Rewards Redemption Site by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: To commence, they should go to the Rewards Redemption Site, the webpage that Garena has put up to use the redeem codes.

Clicking here will redirect users to that website.

The Rewards Redemption Site asks gamers to sign in using any of these platforms (Image via Garena)
Step 2: Gamers will then be prompted to sign in using one of six options: Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Facebook, depending on the platform affiliated with their in-game account.

Step 3: After signing in, individuals can copy and paste the redeem code into the text area that shows up. They can next utilize the 'Confirm' button to finish the redemption.

The redeem code can be entered in the particular text fields that appear (Image via Garena)
Step 4: The developers will send rewards to their accounts in 24 hours, and users will be able to claim them through in-game mail.

If an error shows up during the redemption regarding the server or expiry, gamers must wait for other active codes to be released for their particular region.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
