Garena Free Fire redeem code for 25 March 2022: Get free characters, gloo wall, and bundles today

Redeem codes are one of the most effective methods for gamers to obtain Free Fire rewards without spending any money. The developers release them regularly, and there is a great deal of excitement among the game’s playerbase whenever a new one is made accessible.

After obtaining a code for their server, individuals simply have to paste it on the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the particular rewards. The following is a list of some of the codes they can employ.

Note: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

List of Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters, gloo wall skins, and bundles

These are some of the Free Fire redeem codes that can help players in the process of receiving characters and other rewards:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

The procedures mentioned below can help individuals get rewards from the redeem codes:

Step 1: Gamers should first visit the Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire, which is essentially the website set up for redeem codes. Clicking here will redirect players to the website.

There are a total of six different options presented to players on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users will subsequently be asked to sign in using any of these six login options:

Google VK Facebook Huawei ID Apple ID Twitter

If they have guest accounts, they will first need to link them to one of the platforms mentioned above. They will then be able to make use of the redemption codes.

Enter the redeem code and hit the 'Confirm' button to get the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals must enter the code into the text box.

Step 4: Finally, they can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption.

Upon a successful redemption attempt, users will be able to find the items/rewards in the mail section. However, if an error regarding the server or expiry appears, players will have no option other than to wait for new codes.

