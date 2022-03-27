Garena Free Fire redeem code for 27 March 2022: Claim free bundles and emotes today

Redeem codes tend to be one of the most influential and useful techniques for players who want to obtain exclusive in-game items in Free Fire but cannot spend real money on diamonds. The developers release these unique codes, consisting of 12 / 16 characters that can be either numbers or alphabets.

They must be used on the game's official Rewards Redemption Site, and the incentives are then delivered directly to the players via in-game mail. However, the codes are server-constrained, which means gamers can only use them on the servers for which they were published.

Disclaimer: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Free Fire redeem codes for free bundles and emotes (27 March)

Individuals can use the following redeem codes to obtain free rewards:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps to use redeem codes and earn rewards for free

Finding the redemption codes is challenging; however, utilizing them is relatively straightforward. The following steps will take the players through the same procedure:

Step 1: To begin, individuals have to open any web browser and search 'Rewards Redemption Site.' They can also use the link provided below:

Rewards Redemption Site: click here.

Rewards Redemption Site must be employed to use the redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players should sign in using the platform linked to their in-game account once they arrive at the specific website.

There are a total of six different options provided to them. They include:

Google

Facebook

VK

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

If users have guest accounts, they will need to link them to any one of the platforms mentioned above.

Step 3: The redeem code can be pasted into the text field. Gamers can finally tap on the 'Confirm' button to proceed with the redemption.

Enter the redeem code into the text box and then tap on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: In the event of a successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to the players' accounts in about 24 hours and can then be redeemed.

Later, both the costume bundle and the emotes can be equipped easily through Free Fire's 'Vault' area.

