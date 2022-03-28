Garena Free Fire redeem code for 28 March 2022: Claim bundles, characters, and more free rewards today

Costume bundles and characters are two of the most sought-after things in Free Fire, and developers have included a vast variety of them. The most exclusive ones necessitate the expense of diamonds (the premium in-game currency).

Many players are unable to spend cash on diamonds, and as a consequence, they are totally reliant on alternatives, with redeem codes being considered one of the best solutions available to them.

However, these particular codes aren't common and are rarely released by Garena on special occasions and livestreams. Here’s a collection of redeem codes that they can utilize for costumes, characters, and other goodies.

Free Fire redeem codes to get bundles, characters, and free rewards (28 March 2022)

These are the codes that gamers can employ for the corresponding rewards:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Free rewards

FF11WFNPP956

FFESP5M1MVBN

MSJX8VM25B95

MHM5D8ZQZP22

PCNF5CQBAJLK

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FF10HXQBBH2J

FF10617KGUF9

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Instructions on how to use Free Fire redeem codes and obtain free items

To use the redeem code, players can simply copy and paste it on the Rewards Redemption Site, the official website that the developers have established. Those unaware of the process can take a look at the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Individuals must first access Free Fire’s official Rewards Redemption Site, which they can reach through this link.

There are countless phony websites on the internet, and users should avoid being tricked by them since they may steal the credentials, resulting in the account being lost.

After reaching the website, the login procedure is mandatory (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers must now sign in. There are six platforms to choose from, and the procedure only has to be completed using the platform connected to their in-game account.

It will be necessary to link a guest account to any of the given platforms before users can use it to redeem codes.

A working redeem code can be pasted into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, the redeem code can be entered into the text box. Players can then use the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with the redemption.

Once the procedure is executed successfully, the corresponding rewards will have to be manually claimed using the in-game mail system. The items get delivered nearly instantly, but the process may take up to 24 hours.

