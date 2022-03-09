Garena Free Fire redeem code to get diamonds and bundles for free

Several Free Fire players are always on the lookout for ways that will award them free exclusive items in the battle royale title. Fortunately, there are several options available, and one of the most prominent ways is to take advantage of the redeem codes that developers make available regularly.

They are essentially made up of 12 characters, either letters or numbers. Meanwhile, when it comes to rewards, the codes can include a diverse selection of items, such as Diamonds and Costumes Bundles.

Free Fire redeem codes for Diamonds and Costume Bundles

Here’s a list of redeem codes that the developers have released for diamonds and costumes:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Costume Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps to using Free Fire redeem codes and getting rewards

If users have a working redeem code on their server, they can follow the steps mentioned below to use the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the rewards:

Step 1: After opening a browser, players must visit the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire. To avoid any confusion, they can use the link provided below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Login options on the game's official redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players should sign in using the platform linked/connected to their account. The following options are available:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

Additionally, if users have guest accounts, they must first bind them. Until and unless they do that, they will not be able to use the redeem codes.

The code can be pasted into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the sign-in is successful, players can carefully enter the code into the text field.

Step 4: Finally, gamers can press the ‘Confirm’ button, completing the redemption procedure. If successful, a dialog box mentioning the same will appear.

Later, players can claim the corresponding rewards of the redeem code through the in-game mail of Garena Free Fire. They are generally sent instantly, but the entire procedure can take up to 24 hours to complete.

